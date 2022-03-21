Lynnwood painter wins record $2.37 million jackpot on Tulalip Resort Casino slot machine

A Lynnwood man playing the slot machine at Tulalip Resort Casino won the casino’s largest-ever jackpot — nearly $2.4 million — early Sunday morning.
Jose Lopez, a self-employed painter, won the $2,369,748.95 payout shortly after midnight on March 20, eclipsing the resort casino’s previous jackpot record of $1,101,976.12. The jackpot is the largest known slot machine win at any casino in Washington state history.
On a whim and urged by his girlfriend, Lopez played the Golden Charms progressive slot machine. The casino’s earlier $1.1 million payout also occurred on a Golden Charms machine. Golden Charms is inspired by historical events, famous characters, and episodes from ancient Chinese myths.
This wasn’t Lopez’s first big win at Tulalip Casino; he scored a $20,000 jackpot in the past, but on a different machine.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.