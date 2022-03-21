Lynnwood painter wins record $2.37 million jackpot on Tulalip Resort Casino slot machine

A Lynnwood man playing the slot machine at Tulalip Resort Casino won the casino’s largest-ever jackpot — nearly $2.4 million — early Sunday morning.

Jose Lopez, a self-employed painter, won the $2,369,748.95 payout shortly after midnight on March 20, eclipsing the resort casino’s previous jackpot record of $1,101,976.12. The jackpot is the largest known slot machine win at any casino in Washington state history.

On a whim and urged by his girlfriend, Lopez played the Golden Charms progressive slot machine. The casino’s earlier $1.1 million payout also occurred on a Golden Charms machine. Golden Charms is inspired by historical events, famous characters, and episodes from ancient Chinese myths.

This wasn’t Lopez’s first big win at Tulalip Casino; he scored a $20,000 jackpot in the past, but on a different machine.