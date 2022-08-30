Lynnwood Neighborhood Center receives $1 million from Snohomish County

Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright on Mondauy presented Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) with a ceremonial check for $1 million to support the construction of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, which will be located next to Trinity Lutheran Church.

“We’re incredibly grateful for all of the many partners we’ve had in making this project a reality,” said Steve Corsi, VOAWW president and CEO. “We’re 60% to completion and are excited to get it across the finish line.”

Accrding to VOAWW Chief Mission Officer Kristi Myers, the gift is part of the organization’s capital campaign to build the neighborhood center, a multigenerational, multicultural gathering space that will provide social, educational and behavioral services for families, older adults and individuals. Learn more here.

The money comes from Snohomish County general fund dollars for council-sponsored projects.