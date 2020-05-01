Lynnwood, MLT golf courses prepare to get back in the swing with May 5 opening

Managers of golf courses in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace are readying their facilities for reopening after Gov. Jay Inslee announced last week that he was allowing some statewide recreation to resume after initially shutting everything down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Operators at both courses remind golfers of new State of Washington restrictions that must be followed as a condition of their reopening.

“Social distancing is required and will be enforced throughout the property,” declared a notice on the website for Premier Golf, which operates the Lynnwood course through a contract with the City of Lynnwood.

The Lynnwood course lists the following rules:

Golf course

– Reservations are limited to no more than two players.

– Families from the same household can play as a threesome or foursome after 3 p.m. (The exception to the twosome rule only applies to families in the same household. Family members not living in the same house can only play as a twosome.)

– Singles must walk on

– Golf carts are limited to individuals, unless playing with a minor

– On-course touch points such as air stations, rakes, etc. have been removed

– Flagstick must remain in at all times

– Golfers must leave immediately after their round

Pro shop

– No more than two to four people at one time

– Must maintain 6 feet while waiting in line

– No club/equipment rentals

– Please use credit/debit cards only

Tee time reservations

-Tee times can be made online, on the mobile app, or over the phone.

If you are a family living in the same household and booking for more than two people, please call the golf course so you can be accommodated.

Premier Golf said that heavily-trafficked areas are being cleaned multiple times throughout the day in an effort to maintain a safe environment for all.

Any customer not following the rules will be asked to leave the course immediately.

In Mountlake Terrace, the Nile Shriners operate the Nile Shrine golf course. The property not only has a golf course but also an event center including catering. However, because those services are not considered essential businesses, they remain closed.