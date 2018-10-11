Lynnwood mayor issues STEM challenge to Edmonds School District students

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith has issued a Mayor’s Challenge that encourages Edmonds School District students to explore and propose solutions to issues in Lynnwood by using STEM principles (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Students in grades 4-12 across the Edmonds School District will have the opportunity to work alongside city engineers, technicians and subject-matter experts to research and develop a proposal that addresses one of the Challenge Issues.

In partnership with the Edmonds School District, the Mayor’s Challenge proposals will be presented during the District’s 2019 STEM Expo on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Mountlake Terrace High School. After reviewing the proposals, the city’s team of technical advisers will determine if the student proposals can be implemented.

Students working on the Mayor’s Challenge will have the opportunity to interact with professionals in our community and learn more about STEM careers and the academic pathways that support their goals.

2019 Lynnwood Challenges:

Parks Invasive Plant Inventory and Control

Sidewalk Slope Analysis

Civic Campus Parking and Safety

VHF Radio Mapping

Freeway Commuter Alert System for Transit Center Parking

Outreach Program for Lynnwood Storm and Sewer Utilities

For more information on the 2019 Mayor’s Challenge, visit//www.LynnwoodWA.gov/Government/MayorSmith.htm or contact Derek Fada at [email protected] or 425-670-5242.