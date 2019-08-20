Lynnwood man suspected of sexual assault turns himself into police

A Lynnwood man suspected of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in July has turned himself in to the Lynnwood police.

According to Deputy Chief James Nelson, a man in his early 20s arrived at the Lynnwood Police Department with his lawyer to surrender himself into police custody. He will be booked in Snohomish County Jail for charges of first-degree rape, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and threats to kill.

The man is suspected of sexually assaulting a 33-year-old woman on July 26 in a wooded area near 17100 block of Highway 99. The two were reported to have met on a transit bus and exited the bus together. After shopping for clothing at a local business, the woman said she was followed by the man into the wooded area, where he pushed her to the ground and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the man reportedly took her money and fled.

Lynnwood police are still seeking additional information regarding the incident. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or [email protected] and reference Lynnwood Police Case #2019-27078.