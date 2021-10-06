Lynnwood man sues police who wrongly raided his home in 2018

A Lynnwood man is suing several law enforcement agencies for raiding his home and later determining they had the wrong address.

In a lawsuit filed in Snohomish County Superior Court and the U.S. District Court in Seattle, Juan Alberto Castaneda Miranda states that in 2018 he and his girlfriend were asleep when officers burst into their shared apartment — located at 6600 block 202nd Street Southwest in Lynnwood — with a warrant to search for drugs.

During the incident, Miranda — a Comcast technician — denied the accusations and attempted to show officers his identification but they reportedly refused to listen. While law enforcement searched his home, Miranda and his girlfriend were handcuffed and told to confess to knowledge about drug cartels, the complaint said. Both continued to deny having done anything illegal.

After tearing through Miranda’s apartment and vehicle, court documents say police admitted that they had the wrong residence.

According to the lawsuit, Miranda sustained injuries, lost wages and all of his personal items, including his only vehicle, were damaged during the search and that he had to move. The raid also resulted in the death of Miranda’s cat and he lost visitation of his two-year-old daughter, the claim said.

The Lynnwood and Edmonds police departments are both listed as defendants, but spokespeople from both departments have said none of their officers were involved in the raid. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is also named as a defendant, but Public Information Officer Courtney O’Keefe said they cannot speak on the matter while litigation is pending.

–By Cody Sexton