Lynnwood man seeks community’s help sending holiday messages to military familes

A Lynnwood man is seeking the community’s help to send 300 holiday messages to military families.

This is the third year Patrick Crosby has erected a Christmas tree in front of him home — located at 6406 208th Street Southwest — and decorated it with photographs of military members who died in combat aiming to inspire residents to write messages to their families. His efforts have led to hundreds of families receiving heartfelt cards and letters.

Crosby chairs the Northwest chapter of The Xtreme Couture GI Foundation — a non-profit organization that raises money and awareness for military members wounded in action and their families. He also works in the area with people suffering from addiction.

Messages can be sent to Crosby’s address and will be displayed on his gate in front of his home, where a sign dedicated to the American Gold Star Mothers is hung. Military families are also welcome to bring photos of their service member to be added to the tree. At the end of the year, photos are scanned and sent to Gold Star families.

–Photos by Cody Sexton