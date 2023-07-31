Lynnwood man pleads guilty to felony charges for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

A Lynnwood man pleaded guilty Monday to felony charges, including assaulting a law enforcement officer, related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Tucker Weston, 34, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two felony offenses, including assault on a federal officer and civil disorder. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie B. Walton scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 21, 2023.

According to court documents, Weston traveled from Seattle to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse, a park near the White House. On the morning of Jan. 6, 2021, Weston attended the rally and afterward marched with others toward the U.S. Capitol. Near the Capitol, Weston participated in removing a metal barricade on the Capitol grounds, which enabled rioters to advance closer to the building.

Court documents say that Weston then reached the Lower West Plaza of the grounds and confronted a group of police officers who stood between the crowd and the Capitol building. Court documents state that during this confrontation at around 1:02 p.m., Weston and a group of rioters shoved police officers, who attempted to prevent the rioters from getting closer to the building. After breaching the Lower West Plaza, Weston made his way to the South Side Plaza. Here, Weston joined other rioters in using a bike rack to push back against law enforcement. Weston then approached another group of officers who were attempting to subdue a rioter and shoved those officers.

Weston then left this area and moved up the northwest stairs to the Upper West Terrace and entered the Capitol building through a broken window next to the Senate Wing door. Weston remained in the building only briefly before exiting through the Senate Wing Door and making his way to the North Portico.

Court documents say that law enforcement officers removed Weston and others from the North Portico, and Weston then left the area and traveled to the northeast corner of the Capitol grounds, where he found a group of rioters vandalizing media equipment. Weston and other rioters then kicked and smashed the equipment. After kicking the equipment, Weston received a bag of stolen media equipment from another rioter and walked away.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with assistance provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Weston as AFO #437 on its seeking information photos.

In the 30 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,069 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.