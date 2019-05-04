Lynnwood man killed in Highway 99 collision Friday

A 41-year-old Lynnwood man died in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning at the intersection of 156th Street Southwest and Highway 99, the Washington State Patrol said.

According to the state patrol, the man was driving his 1996 Nissan Pathfinder southbound on Highway 99 approaching 156th Street Southwest just after 8 a.m. when he struck the back and side of an Isuzu box truck that was stopped in the left-turn lane.

The driver, identified as Theron Fisher, died at the scene, the state patrol said. A 35-year-old Lynnwood man driving the truck and his two passengers — a 38-year-old man from Everett and a 46-year-old man from Seattle — received minor injuries and were taken to Providence Hospital in Everett.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.