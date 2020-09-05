Lynnwood man dies in Interstate 5 motorcycle crash early Saturday

A 24-year-old Lynnwood man died early Saturday after he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and it crashed on Interstate 5 near 220th Street Southwest.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed on I-5 when it struck a guardrail at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. The driver, identified as Jonathan Soria of Lynnwood, was ejected during the crash. He landed in the freeway’s left-shoulder median and was deceased at the scene, the state patrol said.