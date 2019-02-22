Lynnwood Link Light Rail open house Feb. 26 in Shoreline

In preparation for work beginning on the Lynnwood Link Extension this spring, Sound Transit is kicking off a series of open houses — both in-person and online — for the public to learn more about the project.

The upcoming in-person event will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at Shorewood High School—Theater & Commons, 17300 Fremont Ave. N.

Activity will start with crews preparing work zones for construction followed by construction of light rail infrastructure beginning this summer. The 8.5 mile extension will have four stations and is scheduled to open for service in 2024.

Additional in-person open houses will be scheduled in the spring in Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood.

For those unable to attend in person, an online open house is currently available at https://lynnwoodlink.participate.online/. The online open house has information about construction timelines at individual stations as well as specific topics, including tree removal/ replacement and temporary changes to park and ride facilities during construction.

In addition to the Lynnwood Link Extension, Sound Transit is simultaneously working to extend light rail north, south and east, opening new stations every few years to form a 116-mile regional system by 2041. The agency is on track to open extensions to Seattle’s University District, Roosevelt and Northgate neighborhoods in 2021, followed by service to Mercer Island, Bellevue and Redmond’s Overlake area in 2023.

More information can be found at www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion.