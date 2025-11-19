Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation donates $10,000 to Concerns for Neighbors Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Concern for Neighbors Director Jon St.Marie (left) and Lynnwood Kiwanis member and past Lieutenant Governor and President Larry Merwin. (Photos courtesy of Billie Swengel)

The Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation recently donated $10,000 to Concern for Neighbors Food Bank in Mountlake Terrace. The club also donated $10,000 each to Lynnwood Food Bank and Edmonds Food Bank.

 

