Lynnwood Job Fair returns Oct. 12 with more than 80 hiring employers

The Lynnwood Regional Job Fair is back by popular demand on Oct. 12 at the Lynnwood Convention Center. Over 500 people seeking a job attended the event in the spring. Employers are actively recruiting full-time and desirable seasonal positions for the upcoming holidays.

Employers from Lynnwood as well as Snohomish and King counties will host on-site interviews for a variety of positions. The City of Lynnwood, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, Edmonds College, Lynnwood Convention Center and WorkSource have partnered to bring job seekers and employers together for this free in-person event. This partnership highlights the importance of providing the business community with access to qualified local candidates. Well-known companies such as Nike, Amazon, FedEx, and Crane Aerospace will attend, along with everyday favorites such as Safeway, H&R Block, local municipalities, and other service industries.

While the unemployment rate in Washington continues to drop, employers are still struggling to find and recruit employees. Finding labor has been identified as one of the top issues for businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The job fair will provide employers the opportunity to meet and interview candidates in person. Employers will represent a variety of industries including healthcare, aerospace, hospitality, law enforcement, transportation, logistics, and more. Employers will be hiring for a range of roles from entry-level to middle management.

In addition to supporting the business community, the event will provide resources to potential employees. WorkSource will provide free resume reviews and interview support. Edmonds College will offer educational information and resources.

What: Lynnwood Regional Job Fair

When: Wednesday, Oct.12, from 4-7 p.m.

Where: Lynnwood Convention Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

Job seekers can register for the event by visiting LynnwoodJobs.Eventbrite.com. The event is free and open to the public. The Lynnwood Job Fair is sponsored by the Lynnwood Convention Center.

Participating employers include: