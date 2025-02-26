Lynnwood Joann Fabrics to close permanently along with 20 other WA state stores

Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann in Lynnwood will be closing permanently some time after February along with an additional 20 stores in Washington state.



The company announced Sunday it would permanently close all of its 800 stores nationwide after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in less than a year last January.

Joann has not yet announced when the store in Lynnwood will be closed. However, the stores will continue to accept gift cards through Feb. 28 and no longer accept returns.

“Any dates for store closures or changes to the website and app will be communicated as soon as possible, and we expect it will take a number of weeks to complete our final sales,” Joann’s FAQ states.

An omnibus hearing on Joann’s bankruptcy will be held on March 6.