Lynnwood High track coach Duane Lewis, Meadowdale High football team among those in 2020 sports hall of fame induction class

Longtime Lynnwood High School track and field coach Duane Lewis and the 1972-73 Meadowdale High School football team are among those in the 2020 induction class for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame.

Those being inducted include five athletes, two coaches, one team and one sports contributor. The 2020 Induction Class is the 11th class for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame.

The five athletes being inducted are:

Krista Colburn, softball

Colburn, a Kamiak High 2004 graduate, was a four-year All-Wesco shortstop and as a senior was honored as a Washington All-State infielder. She then attended UCLA and started in the Bruins outfield all four year (233 games). In 2005, during her first year at UCLA, she was named to the NCAA College Softball World Series All-Tournament Team and, during her most productive offensive year at UCLA, she was an Easton 1st team All-American and National Softball Coaches Association 2nd team All-America. During her senior year as a Bruin, she was so well thought of and respected by her coaches and teammates, she was an assistant coach for the team.

Everett “Ev” Conley, boxing

Conley, a 1947 Everett High grad, boxed while in high school and at age 16 won a Washington State Senior Golden Gloves Championship. After Everett, he went to Washington State College (now WSU) and continued boxing there. As a Cougar in 1950 and 1951, he was a NCAA champion. Also, in 1951, he received the John S. LaRowe trophy as the nation’s outstanding boxer and was named the Everett Daily Herald’s Man of the Year in Sports. His collegiate record was 62-3, and his overall amateur record was 256-6. He was favored to win the gold medal in his weight class in the 1952 Olympics but while traveling to the Olympic Trials his appendix burst, ending his boxing career.

Sean Henderson, soccer

Henderson is a 1990 Cascade High grad who was a four-year starter on the Cascade Bruins soccer team. As a junior and senior, he was All-Wesco and a Parade All-America. While he was at Cascade, the Bruins twice won state soccer championships. Henderson was also on the U.S. U-16 and U-18 National soccer teams. He then played at UCLA. While there, from 1990-1993, UCLA was the national champion in 1990 and Sean was named 3rd team All-America. In 1993, he was again honored as an All-America. After UCLA, he played professionally for 11 years, both internationally and in the U. S. During his first year with the Colorado Rapids, he was Major League Soccer’s 1996 Rookie of the Year.

Jill Mayer, multi sports

Mayer is a multi-sport athlete who has participated and competed since age 12 in Special Olympic activities including bowling, team skills in soccer and basketball, and individual skills in golf and basketball. And, she is still involved. She’s won many medals at state, regional, and other tournaments. Then in 2003 at age 25, she qualified and was selected for the Special Olympic World Championships in Ireland, where she won a gold and four bronze in rhythmic gymnastics. At age 33, in the 2011 world championships in Greece, she won silver in golf skills. In 2017, she won gold at the North American International Invitational Golf Tournament.

Sherrie Chambers-Wilson, judo

Chambers-Wilson is a long-time world class judo athlete who has a lifetime commitment to the sport of judo. She’s been on many high-level teams including the U.S. national and international teams, the U.S. World & World University teams, and the 1995 U.S. Pan Am Games team. She was an alternate on the 1996 U.S. Olympic Team and Captain of the U.S. Olympic Training Center Judo Team. She’s won numerous medals in high-level competitions in many countries including a silver at the 1995 Pan Am Games, a gold at the Austrian Open and a bronze at theWorld University Championships. She took 5th place in the 1995 Pan Am Games, and for many years she was ranked in the Top 10 of judo athletes.

The two coaches being inducted are:

Kim Hammons, baseball

After 25 years as head baseball coach at Snohomish High, Hammons retired in 2018. His teams won two state championships and finished second once. His coaching record at Snohomish was 385–209, which is a 64.9% win/loss percentage. He played basketball and baseball at Snohomish High and then continued playing baseball at Central Washington University. He spend four years coaching at Everett Community College, from 1973-77 and coached at Everett High School in 1978. He also coached American Legion teams for three decades. In 2007, he was inducted into the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

Duane Lewis, track and field

Lewis coached track and field in the Edmonds School District for 51 years, retiring in June 2017. During his 46 years coaching at Lynnwood High, he built track and field into a state powerhouse: The LHS boys team won nine Wesco and eight district titles and one state title and the girls team earned seven Wesco and seven district titles, as well as two state titles. After running track at Seattle Pacific University, Lewis began teaching history and coaching. “His positive and caring approach inspired students to become the best they could be,” the hall of fame induction announcement said. “He also encouraged many students to join the program who otherwise might not have participated.” In 2009, Lewis was inducted into the Washington State Track and Field Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The team being inducted is:

Meadowdale High School 1972-73 football

This Meadowdale Chiefs 1972-73 football team finished the season undefeated with a 10-0 record. The team outscored its opponents 248 – 66, which is still a school record. The 1972-73 school year was a year prior to WIAA implementing the state championship playoffs. Prior to the playoff system, the state champions were decided by the UPI and AP polls and, although perennial state power Wenatchee had a 9-1 record, they were ranked No. 1 in the 1972 final polls. Of the 10 teams in the final rankings, the Chiefs was the only undefeated team. It was a senior-dominated team and in its final game of the season, they defeated Blanchet 14-0 for Meadowdale’s first Wesco conference title.

The sports contributor being inducted is:

Tom Lafferty, KRKO Radio

Lafferty “is an absolute fixture in the Snohomish County sports scene and has been for 35 years,” the hall of fame announcement said. His professional and other contributions include his work as a KRKO sportscaster for football and basketball and as the station’s sports director; serving as ballpark announcer for the Everett Aquasox and emcee for many Snohomish County sports banquets; and being inducted into the Snohomish High School Hall of Fame. He is director of his church choir, technical director for Leight Fantastics Performance Group, and a member of the singing group Common Group. He is also an arena announcer and sportscaster for various other events including volleyball, gymnastics, wrestling, and auto racing.

The Sports Hall of Fame inductees were nominated by the public and the 22-member Sports Hall of Fame Committee The 2020 inductees will be honored at the 2020 Sports Hall of Fame Banquet in September at Edward D. Hansen Conference Center at Angel of the Winds Arena. The details of the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be released in July 2020.

In addition, the banquet will feature the KRKO Russ & Hill High School Male and Female Athlete of the Year, Collegiate Male and Female Athlete of the Year and the Herald Man and Woman of the Year Award.

For more information on the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet, call Snohomish County Sports Commission at 425-309-2744 or visit www.SnoCoSports.org.