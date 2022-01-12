Lynnwood High announces two-day shift to remote learning, due to student and staff illness

Due to the number of staff and students out due to illness, Lynnwood High School announced Wednesday it is shifting to remote learning for Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13 and 14. “LHS students and staff should plan to return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18,” the announcement said. Monday, Jan. 17 is a holiday celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Principal Mike Piper said in a letter ot families that 15% of Lynnwood High School teachers and 30% of LHS students are out due to illness.

The Edmonds School District announced in an update to families Monday night that it was “preparing for the possibility to temporarily shift to remote learning” due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The district also said it is postponing concerts, performances and in-person meetings, and suspending snack breaks for all grade levels to minimize the time students aren’t wearing masks.

The district said its decision to transition to remote learning will be based on either the direction of the state Department of Health or the Snohomish Health District, or on “the district’s ability to have enough staff given absences due to illness.”

The district warned families in a notice Sunday that student transportation could be impacted by a severe shortage of bus drivers “due to illness and Department of Health requirements.”

Here is the full Wednesday letter from Lynnwood High School Principal Mike Piper: