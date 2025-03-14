Lynnwood Heroes’ Cafe honors Edmonds American Legion Post 66

At its monthly meeting Tuesday, Feb. 25, Lynnwood Heroes’ Cafe Executive Director Gary Walderman honored Edmonds American Legion Post 66 for their financial contributions in 2024. A plaque was presented to Legion Post Commander Dan Mullene by Walderman.

“Heroes’ Cafe is very honored to work with the men and women of American Legion Post 66 Edmonds and appreciative of their generous donations to assist our veterans outreach projects,” Walderman said. “We are looking forward to working with Post 66 members for future events and food drives to further assist veterans and the organizations that also assist veterans.”

Mullene recognized the Legion post members present at the meeting for their continued support of veterans, their families and the community and veteran organizations.

Lynnwood Heroes’ Café meets on the fourth Tuesday of the month Heroes’ Cafe to focus on veteran and supporter camaraderie, personal safety, positive outreach, healthy interactions and improving welfare within the local veteran community.

The meeting location is at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W.

For more information, contact Dan Mullene: 206-310-7654.