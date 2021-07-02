Lynnwood Heroes’ Cafe honors Edmonds American Legion Post 66 for work with local veterans

Edmonds American Legion Post 66 recently received a Certificate of Honor from the local Heroes’ Café director and American Legion Post 66 First Vice Commander Gary Walderman, recognizing the post’s support of Heroes’ Café. Post Commander Les Abel received the certificate on behalf of the post.

The post has supported the Heroes’ Café since its inception in January 2017. “Heroes’ Café is a City of Lynnwood veteran initiative that brings multi-generational veterans, family members, and veteran supporters together in a safe environment to share in a breakfast and lunch, camaraderie, with the mission of fostering positive outreach, interaction, and welfare within our neighboring communities,” Walderman noted. “To see 165 attendees gathered laughing, telling their stories, healing is incredible.”

American Legion Post 66 members have been an avid proponent of the veteran outreach, supporting both the monthly Heroes’ Café and outreach to local veterans in need and those transitioning into permanent housing, according to Walderman. The post’s range of support has included helping veterans get settled in their new homes, donations to Heroes’ Café cold-weather drives, collection and distribution of canned food to veterans in King and Snohomish counties, personal care products given to those in the makeshift homeless camps, and providing the local disabled veteran adult-housing complex with meals and other quality-of-life enhancements.

Walderman lauded the efforts of the post, saying “The Heroes’ Café cannot move forward without the support of community partners like the American Legion Post 66. Thank you!”

Heroes’ Café meets on the 4th Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6519 188th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The American Legion is open to those who have served in the U. S. military service since Dec. 7, 1941 to the present during war eras, including the current war campaigns. Previously, there were seven declared war periods. Now there are two, the current war period dating back to World War II and another war era covering World War I.

For more information on joining, contact your local American Legion post or visit their website at www.legion.org.