Lynnwood Food Bank van stolen Monday morning

The Lynnwood Food Bank is asking the local community to keep an eye out for its van.

The van was stolen from outside the Lynnwood Food Bank building at 5:45 a.m. Monday. According to the Lynnwood Police Department, the incident was captured on surveillance video. Two suspects removed crates from the van before driving away at around 6 a.m.

The van is marked with Lynnwood Food Bank signage. According to Alissa Jones, director of the food bank, the van is a white 1997 Chevrolet Express with Washington license plate B45897V.

“The theft of our van greatly impacts our program of serving supplemental groceries to our community,” Jones said. “We use the cargo van for our Grocery Rescue program, picking up donations from grocery stores six days per week. The Grocery Rescue program is a huge part of the Lynnwood Food Bank’s operations which fed 12,630 Lynnwood households and 39,053 Lynnwood individuals last year.”

The Grocery Rescue program is the source of most of the Lynnwood Food Bank’s fresh and frozen goods, such as fruits, vegetables, dairy, deli and meats.

Anyone who sees the van is asked to call 911 or contact the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5600.