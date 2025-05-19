Lynnwood Event Center welcomes 2025 Esports state high school championships

On Sunday, the Washington State Scholastic Esports Association (WSSEA) and the Snohomish County Sports Commission hosted the 2025 Esports High School State Championships at the Lynnwood Event Center. This is the first time WSSEA has held the Esports State Championships in Lynnwood.

Esport is a team sport played using electronic games. More than 160 students from 32 high school teams across Washington state competed, including representatives from Edmonds-Woodway High School. Teams specialize in playing one or more of three commercial games (Rocket League, Valorant and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate). Two high school teams play against each other in a series of elimination rounds. Final scores for all games can be found on the WSSEA website.

In addition to the gaming competitions, this event included representatives from college eSport programs, gaming equipment suppliers and numerous gaming development companies.