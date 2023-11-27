Lynnwood Event Center hosting Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair Dec. 9

Fill your heart with holiday cheer on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Lynnwood Event Center’s second Annual Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair.

This jolly celebration includes breakfast, a meet and greet with real reindeer, and photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your loved ones to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with craft making, a hot cocoa bar, a seasonal candy station, your favorite holiday movies, festive musical performances, face painting and karaoke.

Tickets are priced at $10 for general admission, with a special rate of $2.50 for children aged 12 and under.

Event highlights

9 a.m. to noon: Holiday Breakfast – Indulge in a delicious breakfast buffet prepared by Plate & Palette, Lynnwood Event Center’s catering team. There will be holiday photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and an opportunity to meet real reindeer. Your breakfast ticket grants you free entry to all holiday festivities.

Noon to 2 p.m.: Craft fair and festivities, and it’s free to shop after noon. Check holiday gift shopping off your list when you visit Crafter’s Alley, a curated collection of over 20 vendors selling hand-crafted holiday wares and packaged treats. You may purchase a ticket for $5 to take a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can also access a kids’ craft area, face painting and live entertainment.

Holiday drinks for all ages will be available for purchase at both events.