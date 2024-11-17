Lynnwood Event Center call for art: ‘Celebrating BIPOC Women Behind the Camera’

The Lynnwood Event Center invites BIPOC women of all backgrounds — from passionate hobbyists to seasoned pro — to submit their photography for the upcoming exhibit, The Light and Shade That Made My Name: Celebrating BIPOC Women Behind the Camera. This unique showcase will run from Jan. 21 to June 20, 2025, and aims to highlight the creativity and diverse perspectives of BIPOC women in the community.

This exhibit celebrates photographic art by BIPOC women in all styles and forms. If you are Black, Indigenous or a person of color and identify as a woman, you are encouraged to share images that capture your unique vision.

Submission Guidelines:

Eligibility: Open to all photographers, identifying as BIPOC female.

Submission Deadline: Dec. 6, 2024

How to Submit: Email entries to: saltyseacatmary@gmail.com

Format: Convert your photos to a widely accepted format like JPEG, PNG or TIFF. High resolution works best (ideally 300 DPI).

Naming: Name your files descriptively. For example, LastName_FirstName_ImageTitle.jpg.

Number of Submissions: No more than 3

Selection Criteria: Submissions will be reviewed based on criteria such as quality, relevance and originality.

Important Dates:

Notification of Acceptance: Dec. 20, 2024

Artwork Delivery: Jan. 13, 2025

Opening Date: Jan. 21, 2025

Artist Reception: April 15, 2025

Exhibit Duration: Jan. 21 – June 20, 2025

Artwork Pick-Up: June 23, 2025

Location: Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W. Lynnwood