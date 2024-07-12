Lynnwood Event Center again receives Prime Site Award from Facilities and Destinations Magazine

Facilities and Destinations magazine has recognized the Lynnwood Event Center for the second straight year as a premier destination for meetings and conventions. The Prime Site Award honors the top convention and exposition centers across the U.S. each year.

Facilities and Destinations is a leading quarterly publication serving the meetings and events industry. The Prime Site Awards are determined primarily by votes from association and corporate meeting planners, as well as trade show professionals. These awards highlight venues that are distinguished by their exceptional service and facilities in the highly competitive meetings market. Prime Site Awards have been presented annually since 1994.

“This recognition is a testament to our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service and creating memorable experiences for our clients,” said Erin Jepson, general manager of Lynnwood Event Center. “We are honored to be chosen by our industry peers and look forward to continuing to exceed expectations.”

Lynnwood Event Center will be showcased as a Prime Site Award winner in the upcoming 2024 Facilities and Destinations SuperBook issue.