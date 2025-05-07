Lynnwood Elks charity event May 24 to benefit children’s therapy program

The Lynnwood Elks invites the public to its carnival and ice cream event at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 24, at 15128 Highway 99 to benefit the Washington Elks Therapy Program for Children.
Entry fee is $10 per person or $20 per family. There will be hot dogs and chips, clowns, root bear floats and games.
For questions or more information, contact Dan Radley at 206-240-5066 or dkktr4@msn.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.