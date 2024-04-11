Lynnwood Elementary hosting districtwide instructional Family Academy starting April 15

Families with students in the Edmonds School District are invited to participate in a three-week seminar focused on the school system and how to best work within it. Three classes on Mondays — April 15, 22 and 29 — will be hosted in Lynnwood Elementary School’s cafeteria, located at 18614 44th Ave. W. The meetings will run from 5-7 p.m. and include dinner for participating families.

The first meeting will focus on advocating for one’s student with confidence and respect and understanding the school system. Topics of the next two meetings will be determined by families’ interests.

To register, fill out this form.