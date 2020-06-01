Lynnwood declares civil emergency, imposes curfew starting at 5 PM Monday

Declaring a civil emergency, Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith Monday announced she is imposing a curfew in the city starting at 5 p.m. Monday, June 1.

The curfew will last until 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. and will be enforced by the Lynnwood Police Department.

In response, Edmonds College said it would close its campus at 5 p.m. Monday and cancel evening classes in accordance with the city’s curfew.

Under the curfew, “no person shall enter or remain in a public right of way, or in the public parks, or at any other public place within Lynnwood city limits.”

In the proclamation, Smith notes that the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has generated anger, outrage, protests and demonstrations across the U.S. and that demonstrations in several municipalities — including Seattle, Bellevue, Renton and Tukwila — have turned violent.

“Extraordinary measures are required to protect the public health, safety and welfare of the city’s residents,” the proclamation stated.

You can read the complete proclamation here.