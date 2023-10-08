Lynnwood City Council to make PFD appointments, vote on public facilities ordinance

An end is in sight for an ongoing debate over appointments to the Public Facilities District. Last month, Lynnwood City Council members voted to delay the discussion and subsequent decision on whether board members Vivian Dong and Mike Miller would be reappointed to their positions until the Oct. 9 business meeting. The appointment item has been listed on the agenda for the council’s meeting on Monday, Oct. 9.

Another major item scheduled to be voted on is an update to the city’s policy on Essential Public Facilities. The draft ordinance has been updated to comply with state law, provide greater clarity to city leadership and the public and improve methodology for the siting of new Essential Public Facilities by reorganizing existing language.

Finally, City Attorney Lisa Marshall is scheduled to be present to discuss questions from councilmembers made at the previous work session. Council leadership was concerned about high levels of spending on legal consultation from Marshall.

The council will finish their meeting with an executive session.

The Oct. 9 meeting will be held in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Avenue West, Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.