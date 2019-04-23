Lyla Dean: Service April 27 for former Edmonds resident

Lyla Joyce (Stigen) Dean, 89, residing in McConnelsville, OH passed away on April 18, 2019 surrounded by love.

Lyla was born in Fairfield, ND on December 20, 1929 to Alf and Edith (Bird) Stigen. She was the second of four children. Her father, Alf moved the family to Port Orchard, WA during WWII to work in the shipyards. Lyla graduated from South Kitsap HS in Port Orchard in 1948. From there she moved to the Seattle area where she met Brooks Dean. She and Brooks were married June 17, 1950 in Seattle, WA. They had two children, Teri and Rick, and raised their family in the waterfront town of Edmonds, WA.

Lyla had a diverse work history including classified blueprint clerk at Boeing, interior designer for a fabric and wallpaper store, Shareholders Representative at Safeco Insurance, and she even became a certified swim instructor in her 40s. Lyla was also a master gardener, utilizing her love of plants and flowers to learn more about their growth and care.

Lyla was a distinguished member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, achieving the highest honor and rank. Most of her life-long friendships were cultivated through Sorority, and this provided many wonderful, meaningful and enduring memories for Lyla throughout the years.

Lyla is survived by her children, Teri (Ken) Kemple of McConnelsville, OH and Rick (Natalia) Dean of Hamburg, Germany. Her grandchildren are Katie (John) Dehnart, Kevin Kemple, Chris Kemple and Jason Kemple, and great grandchildren are Joanie, Chloe, Rigby, Cole, Henry and Kayde.

Also, her sister Gwen Schultz of Ekalaka, MT, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to Lyla’s parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Keith Stigen and sister Darlene Greib. Also by her faithful and loving cat, Mandy.

A memorial for Lyla will take place at Highland Oaks Health Center in McConnelsville, OH on Saturday, April 27 at 11:00am with visitation at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Highland Oaks, 4114 Kennebec Ave, McConnelsville, OH in memory of Lyla Dean.

Lyla’s family would like to thank the loving and caring staff at Highland Oaks and also Matheney Funeral Home for their services.