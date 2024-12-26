‘Low-Waste Living’ at MLT Library Jan. 18

Join Emily Collins of Green Snohomish from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday Jan. 18, at the Mountlake Terrace Library for a workshop on “Low-Waste Living.”

Learn tips on recycling, reusing, composting, reducing plastic use and living sustainably, while saving money and enjoying your new routines.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

Visit the event page here, for more information and registration.

You can contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.