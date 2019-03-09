Low-income utility discount applications due to city April 30

Applications are now available for low-income utility customers who live in the City of Mountlake Terrace and meet the following income guidelines for the May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020 Utility Billing Discount Program year.

Low-income homeowners 62 years of age or older, or low income and disabled homeowners, may qualify for a 30-percent reduction in their utility bill and free garbage pick-up. Low-income homeowners under age 62, and low-income tenants of any age, may qualify for free garbage pick-up.

Information about the Senior Discount and Free Garbage Program and a downloadable application can be found on the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com/162 , then click Financial Assistance on the left side menu. Or contact the Utility Billing Department at [email protected] or call 425-744-6214.

Utility customers must meet the income guidelines stated on the application, reside at a Mountlake Terrace residence, and have a utility account. The city qualifies “low income” at 140 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. A list of acceptable documents to verify income are available on the back page of the application.

Completed applications including proof of income or non-income for any adults over the age of 18 living at the residence must be received at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, Utility Billing, no later than April 30, 2019. The address is 6100 219th St. S.W., Suite 200. Please ensure your application is complete as we cannot approve incomplete application.

For more information, please contact Utility Billing at 425-744-6214 or via email at [email protected].