Low-income seniors invited to apply for county’s farmers market nutrition program

Eligible low-income seniors are invited to apply for Snohomish County’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program.
The program is aimed at increasing the community’s intake of fruits and vegetables; expanding the use of local farmers markets, farm stores and community-supported agriculture programs; and increasing sales of Washington- grown fruits, vegetables and herbs.
A list of participating farmers markets and farm stores will be posted when available on the county’s website, and will be included with the vouchers.
Eligible low-income seniors receive $40 worth of vouchers to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at authorized farmers markets or farm stands.
The application period ends July 15, 2022.
Eligible seniors include those ages 60-plus for non-Native Americans and ages 55-plus for Native Americans, with a monthly income of up to $2,096 per month for one person and up to $2,823 per month for two people. For larger households, add $728 per person. Funds are limited so a random selection process may be used to select recipients. Eligible applications received (via mail or online) by June 3, 2022, will receive priority.
You can learn more and apply here.
