Low-cost acupuncture now offered at Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center

Got aches and pains or trouble sleeping? Low-cost acupuncture services are now available every Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center.

Services are provided by Dr. Ellie Heintze, ND, LAc, a graduate of Bastyr University, a naturopathic doctor and licensed acupuncturist with a private practice in Bothell. Heintze also is director of the nonprofit Pain Relief Project.

According to Heintze, acupuncture is a safe and effective way to control inflammation and promote health. It complements traditional medicine, providing a unique and relaxing way to reduce pain, she said.

Cost is $18 for senior community center members and $23 for public/non-members. Call the center to reserve your spot: 425-672-2407.

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.