Love your Sno-Isle Libraries with these February programs

Love is in the air at Sno-Isle Libraries during the month of February. In addition to their regularly scheduled activities, here are the special events and classes to fall in love with at library branches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace next month.

Brier Library, 23303 Brier Road

Butterflies & Garden Habitat

— Saturday, Feb. 2; 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

— Meet the 18 species of butterflies found in the Puget Sound lowlands

— Learn the best native flowering shrubs and wildflowers for attracting butterflies

— Presented by Julie O’Donald, a Backyard Wildlife Habitat Steward and Master Gardener

Leap & Learning with Frogs

— Saturday, Feb. 16; 1 – 2 p.m.

— Learn how you can take an active role in the preservation and conservation of this endangered amphibian

— The presentation includes live animals

— Presented by Thayer “Frog Lady” Cueter, Veterinary Technician

Edmonds Library, 650 Main St.

‘Tween STEAM: LEGO Mindstorms – Build Your Way Into the Future

— Saturday, Feb. 16; 2- 3 p.m.

— Explore Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) with LEGO Mindstorms, the building set that lets you build and program your own robot

— For ages 8 through 12

— Registration required at sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1273754

Exploring STEM Careers – Earthquakes & Seismology

— Sunday, Feb. 24; 2 – 3 p.m.

— Learn about the work of seismologist and the science about earthquakes

— Design your own earthquake-resistant structures

— For grades 1-5

— Registration required at sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1324455

Lynnwood Library, 19200-44th Avenue West

Slime Party!

— Friday, Feb. 8; 4 – 5 p.m.

— Use common household ingredients to create slime, experiment with it, enter it in a contest and more

— For ages 5 and up

Entry to Apprenticeship – Are You Interested in a Career and Not Just a Job?

— Wednesday, Feb. 13; 6 – 7 p.m.

— Learn about good-paying careers in numerous apprenticeship occupations

— For teens and adults

— Registration is required at sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1327839

Rockin’ Rollercoasters

— Tuesday, Feb. 19; 3 – 4 p.m.

— Learn about potential and kinetic energy as you engineer a rollercoaster model and test their tracks

— For ages 5 through 12

— Registration is required at sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1468720

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300-58th Ave. W.

Write Now: Writing Memoir – What? Why? How?

— Saturday, Feb. 2; 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

— Learn how to write your story by turning off your internal editor and organizing your work

— Registration required at sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1440876

eBooks with Libby

— Saturday, Feb. 23; 11 a.m. – noon

— Meet Libby, the new mobile app; learn how to get started with the app and borrow thousands of ebooks and audio books

— Bring your own device for instruction on how to use the app

— For adults; registration is required at sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1437166

STEAM Saturday: Slime!

— Saturday, Feb. 23; 2 – 3 p.m.

— Use common household ingredients to make a goopy chemical concoction

— For ages 5 through 11

— Registration required at sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1490215

For a listing of all classes and events at Sno-Isle Libraries, click www.sno-isle.org/events/.