Louie Cantu: An Air Force veteran, he ran his own upholstery business

Louie Cantu

Luis “Louie” D. Cantu went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2021.

Louie and his loving wife, Marylou, shared 67 years of marriage together.

Louie was born in Corpus Christi TX on Jan. 14, 1933. Louie was the son of Juan M. Cantu & Cleotilde D. Cantu. Louie is survived by Marylou (wife), son Ray, daughters, Sylvia (Pat), Dian (Don), Lorie (John) and grandchildren, Desiree, Brandon, Sarah, Michelle, Stewart, Preston, Tyler and great grandchildren, Andre, Ariana, and Kevin. Brothers Ray & Eddie.

Louie was preceded in death by his son Michael and brothers Raymond, Johnny and sister Connie.

Louie attended HS in Corpus Christi. Louie is a veteran of the United States Air Force and served for 4 years. In serving he learned the art of upholstery and later opened his own business, Louie’s Custom Upholstery for over 40 years.

Louie was devoted to God, his wife, family, many friends, Classic F-100 Ford trucks and cars, delicious food with family and friends, and card games.

Louie will be remembered for his Big heart & kind, tough, gentle, fun and beautiful spirit.

Service to celebrate Louie’s life will be at Holy Rosary Parish in Edmonds Thursday October 28 at 10:00 am. A Memorial to follow at The Edmonds Yacht Club for remembrance.