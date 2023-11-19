Lorie Cliggott: Lifelong Edmonds resident made indelible mark on community

Lorie Cliggott

Lorie Teresa Palmer Cliggott, born on September 16, 1966, in Seattle Washington, peacefully passed away on November 7, 2023. Born to loving parents, Mike and Patty Palmer, she was one of their three favorite daughters; joining older sister Lisa Loomis and then welcoming younger sister Leann Watts. Lorie was a lifelong resident of Edmonds, where she left an indelible mark on the community.

In her formative years, Lorie was an active high school student. She participated in Young Life, went to Young Life camp in Malibu, was on the swim team and selflessly volunteered at Stevens Hospital as a Candy Striper, sparking her passion for the medical field. She graduated from Meadowdale High School in 1984 and pursued her education at Shoreline Community College. One chapter of her life lead her to work at Hydra-Master and Nordstrom displaying her versatility and dedication.

In 1993 Lorie was blessed with her first amazing son, Austin Porcello. Then in 1998 her second son, awesome Dawson Porcello. They illuminated her life! Lorie then pursued her passion for radiology, graduating from Pima Medical School and embarking on a full-time career at Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Over 14 years, she served as the lead CAT scan technologist, leaving an enduring legacy within the medical community.

Her true love came on April 5, 2007, when Lorie joyously married Todd Cliggott in Maui, welcoming into her heart her stepson, Connor Cliggott.

Lorie was described as spunky, creative, vivacious, talented and the life of the party. She would light up the room on any occasion. Lorie’s character was a beautiful blending of love, tenderness, devotion, kindness, adventure, mischievousness, and a bit of sassiness — all this making her a truly amazing and fun-loving soul. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Lorie was the family event planner. She had a passion for cooking and decorating her house for every holiday and event. Lorie was also a huge fan of sports, especially basketball, watching her sons play and never missing one of their games!

Lorie’s 10-year journey with cancer led her to monthly visits at Swedish Cancer Institute in Edmonds. Lorie became very familiar with all the loving and caring people who worked there. It was a ray of hope for her each month to be there and receive her infusions. Her family would like to thank the Swedish Cancer Institute Edmonds Medical Oncology department for their loving care.

Lorie is survived by her loving husband, Todd and her two sons, Austin Porcello, Dawson Porcello and four stepchildren Connor Cliggott, Jason Porcello, Kaylen Porcello and Aaron Porcello. She is also survived by her parents, Mike and Patty Palmer, her sister Lisa (Greg) Loomis, Leann (Darren) Watts, mother-in-law Sally Poole, brother-in-law Gregg Cliggott, and nieces and nephews: Zac (Lauren) Watts, Conner (Mykie) Watts, Alyssa (Dante) Watts, Ellie Loomis, Cole (Hannah) Loomis, and Katherine Loomis.

Lorie’s unwavering love and commitment to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ gave her the strength, courage and stamina to battle this terminal disease with such grace and dignity. Lorie’s favorite verse from God‘s word is Psalms 119:105 which guided her through life’s journey; “Thy word is a lamp unto my feet and a light unto my path.”

Celebration of Lorie‘s life will take place at Aurora Nazarene church, 1900 N. 175th. St. Shoreline, WA 98133, On December 15, 2023, At 1 PM.

In lieu of flowers: remembrances can be made to: Swedish Cancer Institute Edmonds, 21623 Highway 99, Edmonds, WA 98026. A cause close to her heart! Lorie‘s infectious spirit and unwavering love will forever be cherished and deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. She has left a huge void in the hearts of those who knew her, but her spirit and memory are will continue to shine.

“Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear.”

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.