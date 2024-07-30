Lori Hardman Band to perform at Terrace Creek Park Aug. 1

The Lori Hardman Band will be performing from 4:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at Terrace Creek Park, 23200 48th Ave. W.
It’s part of the ongoing series of Terrace Summer Nights 2024 events featuring music and movies.
You can learn more about Lori Hardman here.
