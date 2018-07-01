Looking to celebrate Independence Day on July 4? Festivities in nearby Edmonds

Final preparations are being made from Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July festivities, and here are a few reminders, plus a call for volunteers.

For runners, this is the second year of the Baby Brackett 1K event — perfect for families with small children. This race will start at about 9:50 a.m. with the main Beat Brackett 5K run starting at 10 a.m. Baby Brackett will go straight from City Park down the parade route, but the main run first will take a loop through Woodway.

A special note for those running in the 5K: All who beat old man Brackett (in honor of Edmonds founder George Brackett, and represented by runner Brian Hanchett) will get this wristband:

The kids parade, which starts at 11:30 a.m., will feature a special visit by KING-TV’s Jake Wittenberg and his own children. There is no fee for the children’s parade. Just show up to register in the ACE store parking lot — 5th Ave South and Howell Street — from 10:15-11:10 a.m.

The main parade starts at noon. Here’s the map of the parade routes as a reminder:

After the parade, enjoy waterball competition at City Park

Firefighters will put their skills to the test in the annual South County Fire Fourth of July Waterball Competition beginning at 2:30 p.m. at City Park, 3rd Ave. S and Pine Street, Edmonds.

The free event has been a Fourth of July tradition in Edmonds for years. Waterball is a little like tug-of-war with water. Two teams of three firefighters compete in each round using a fire hose to blast water at a ball suspended on a long overhead cable. The first team to push the ball over to the opposing team’s side wins.

It takes a combination of teamwork, good communications and hose-line proficiency to win the competition. “Waterball may be just fun and games, but it requires many of the same skills firefighters need to successfully fight a fire,” said Leslie Hynes, public information officer for South County Fire.

Firefighters aren’t the only ones who end up getting drenched as the competition heats up. “After the championship round, we invite the kids to run through the spray and even take a turn on the nozzle with the help of our firefighters,” Hynes said.

Finally, the fireworks finale

Evening festivities start at 6 p.m. at Civic Field. Visit over a dozen local food trucks and vendors to grab some dinner or get your face painted. Break out your dance moves with music on stage at Civic Stadium at 7 p.m. There’s also a best beard and mustache contest, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

Learn more here.