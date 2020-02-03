Looking for a summer job? MLT Pavilion hiring lifeguards, swim instructors and coaches

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is taking applications for part-time lifeguards and swim instructors at the Recreation Pavilion. They are also accepting applications for seasonal openings for head swim coach and assistant caches for the Marlins summer swim team. This team is part of the Craze Recreational Swim League and will swim against other local teams.

Aquatics is also accepting applications for part-time year round lifeguards and swim instructors on an ongoing basis. Go to www.cityofmlt.com/Jobs.aspx to apply or to the Recreation Pavilion. For questions, contact Aquatic staff at (425) 776-9173 ext. 1120 ext. 1106 or Recreation Supervisor Rose Ploeg at ext. 1109.

Lifeguards must have proper certification from a nationally recognized organization and be at least 16 years of age. American Red Cross is preferred, but any of the organizations recognized by the State of Washington Department of Health will be accepted. Applicants with a high school diploma or GED are preferred.

Swim instructors do not require certification because they are trained in-house. Swim instructors who successfully complete their six-month orientation period and can pass the lifeguard pre-test requirements (must be at least 15 years of age and pass the swimming pre-requisites) are eligible to take the lifeguard class at no cost. Applicants with certifications and experience are eligible to start at a slightly higher rate of pay.

Applicants also need to pass a background check and have verification of identity and United States work authorization must be complete as required by the Immigration Reform and Control Act. For more information visit www.cityofmlt.com/Jobs.aspx and scroll through the list of jobs or pick up an application at the front desk of the pavilion.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.