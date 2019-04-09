Looking Back: South Snohomish County place names from the past

This artist’s drawing depicts the former Hughes Memorial Methodist-Episcopal Church of Edmonds. Opened in 1924, the Spanish-mission-style church replaced the small 1908 Swedish Methodist Church. Hughes Methodist Church become a familiar and beloved landmark in downtown Edmonds at the intersection of Fifth and Dayton Streets on the northwest corner of what was popularly known as Peabody Corner. A lack of parking for the ever-expanding congregation forced a change in 1959. A new church building was constructed at 828 Caspers St. on what was once the Caspers family’s farm. It is now known as Edmonds United Methodist Church. When the Hughes Methodist Church building in downtown Edmonds was razed, the look of the town changed drastically. See Peabody Corner information for more about the history of this intersection.

As the years pass, the names of places, roads and intersections often change and eventually just disappear — most no longer remembered. However, a few of the old names are still actually in use. Others have long been forgotten except by a few early residents. Some of the information given here does come from my own memories of the early days. In addition, I did rely on some great resources such as A Sense of Place, a Snohomish County Gazetteer provided by Marge Reid and the Sno-Isle Genealogical Society (SIGS) and also the society’s early Edmonds newspaper collection. Other sources used were the archives of Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association (LAMHA); the Bureau of Land Management records; U.S. Federal census records, and Water Supply Bulletin No. 14, Lakes of Washington (1973).

ALDERWOOD MANOR – More than a shopping mall, this is a name that should be familiar to many of the residents of Lynnwood. Annexed by the adjoining city of Lynnwood, it is the land that was once Puget Mill Company’s planned community, and home to the Little Landers. The name Little Landers was used by Puget Mill in 1917 to describe the first residents of its well-advertised community. The earliest residents of Edmonds referred to the area as Swamp Creek. In 1910, as a station for the Interurban, it was called Forest Park. Renamed Alderwood Manor, it became a busy stop for the Seattle/Everett Interurban transportation system until 1939, when the service was discontinued. Often the name has been shortened and referred to as simply Alderwood. Today Alderwood Manor is at the city center of Lynnwood, and it is remembered and honored at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park and by many business names; including the popular Alderwood shopping mall. Actually, the land where the mall is located was not officially part of Puget Mill Company’s planned community of Alderwood Manor since it was the 1893 pioneer land patent of William and Elizabeth Morrice. However, as the village of Alderwood Manor expanded around them, the Morrice family took an active role in the development of the community.



ANNA LAKE – This small bog-like lake is now known as Chase Lake, and is located on 84th Avenue West, Edmonds — formerly the North Trunk Road. The lake is a little over a mile south of Five Corners. First named for Anna Elizabeth (Galloway) Huber (1850-1917), the lake was located on her 143.98-acre 1888 homestead. When Anna Galloway filed and received her land patent, she was a single woman and a licensed midwife with an office in Seattle. In 1889, she married Samuel Huber and they raised their family in what became Esperance. Anna Huber became a well-known midwife in the early days of the community.

ARP WAY — Early name for what is today 196th Street (SR 524). It was named for Louis Arp an early homesteader (1888). James Village and the Trinity Lutheran Church are on land that was part of his 160-acre homestead. He is credited with the building of the road between Edmonds and what later became the crossroads community of Lynnwood. Because of his wife’s health, Louis Arp and his family moved to downtown Edmonds in the early 1900s. He later became mayor of Edmonds, and a road commissioner for Snohomish County. Louis Arp was known as the father of the early road system of South Snohomish County.

AVONDALE – A 1929/1930 name Puget Mill Company gave to an area along Highway 99 when selling its land — near today’s Airport Road and SR 99.

CASPERS CORNER – Southeast corner of Third and Caspers Street, Edmonds — named for James Caspers and his family, whose large farm was located along what we know today as Caspers Street. Son Anthony Caspers owned and operated Caspers Corner Texaco Station on the southeast corner. When Mr. Caspers opened his station in June of 1926, this location was the northern city limits of Edmonds. He sold the station in June of 1950. His two sisters Adrienne and Julia Caspers were well-known teachers in Edmonds School District 15. Julia married and retired from teaching. Adrienne Caspers never married and remained a popular teacher in the school district for 42 years.

CORDUROY ROAD – Early name used by local people for the Martha Lake Road (164th Street Southwest, Lynnwood). The road had evidently once been either a planked puncheon road or a log corduroy road and in the early 1930s, the ground still maintained the ridges from the planks or logs. The road made for a very rough trip, especially for the school bus, which seemed to have no springs to cushion the ride.

COUNTRYSIDE – a local name for the town center of Alderwood Manor in the 1920s and 1930s. For a time, a newspaper was published by the Puget Mill Company using the name Countryside. Later Seattleite Robert Farrar moved to Alderwood Manor and published a newspaper from his 1952 newspaper and printing office on the North Trunk North Road (189th and 36th Avenue West). Mr. Farrar named his newspaper TheCountrysidePress. His little red brick building still exists today. Charlie Olson, a local dairyman whose cows in the 1930s grazed on the land that is now occupied by the Fred Meyer 196th Street store, named his business the Countryside Dairy. Currently, the Countryside Apartment complex, located at 193rd and 36th Avenue West, the former Schoenholz property, is near Lynnwood’s town center.

CRESSEY’S CORNER – This was the intersection of 68th Avenue West and 196th Street. Lewis Cressey was the chief timber cruiser for Port Gamble’s Puget Mill Company and he became the construction supervisor for the company’s planned community of Alderwood Manor. Married in 1910, Mr. Cressey and his wife Ruth Beager established their home on the northwest corner of what was known as Forest Way (now 68th Avenue West) and the Edmonds road (196th). The Cressey house remains to this day. However, it was moved a few yards north and was then repositioned to face east toward 68th Avenue West instead of facing 196th Street. There is now a strip mall on what was the Cressey home site. Their son Charles is credited with establishing the first business in the area, which became Lynnwood at the Crossroads — Cressey’s garage and service station was on the northeast corner of the intersection. In 1953, The Reporter — a Lynnwood newspaper owned and edited by S. Al Wilcox — featured Lewis and Ruth Cressey and their children as the First Family of Lynnwood. When the Cressey children were young, Lewis Cressey built a planked sidewalk that ran east from the Cressey home to the Maple Leaf School, which was located about where K. C. Martin Automotive is today — 48th Avenue West and 196th Street Southwest). Mr. Cressey didn’t want his children to walk to and from school along a muddy roadway. The school closed in 1918.

DAHLBERG’S CORNER – Located in upper Meadowdale, it was named for the Dahlberg family. They lived there and operated a saw mill (1920s and 1930s) at approximately the southeast corner of 168th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West.

DAHLIN’S CORNER – 164th Street Southwest and 36th Avenue West (formerly North Trunk East and North Trunk North — southwest corner). 164th Street was also called the Martha Lake Road. Arvid and David Dahlin, half-brothers from Sweden, had a store and gas station at that location. In the 1930s, they split up and Arvid remained to operate the business and live at the original location, while David opened the Red & White Store at the town center of Alderwood Manor on North Trunk Road West (196th Street).

EAST ALDERWOOD – A rural post office station six miles north of Bothell (Section 13, Twp. 27 North; Range 4 East) located on Filbert Road and North Road; where Floral Hills Cemetery is today — a couple of miles east of the center of what was Alderwood Manor (Lynnwood). The post office was established in 1922 and discontinued in 1925 (Source: Postmark Washington). This was a community made up of loggers who were working for Puget Mill Company at its Camp No. 3 — and living in that area with their families. Puget Mill Company also built a four-year grade school. The location is now part of unincorporated Lynnwood.

EAST ALDERWOOD SCHOOL – On Feb. 2, 1920, the board of directors of Edmonds School District No. 15 authorized the building of a one-room schoolhouse at Puget Mill Logging Camp No. 3 located east of the center of Alderwood Manor on the south side of Filbert Road at approximately North Road. Even though the school board at this same meeting had authorized construction of the new brick six-room Alderwood Manor Grade School (first known as the W. A. Irwin School), the student population at that time in East Alderwood seemed to warrant its own school. East Alderwood School consisted of grades one through four, with one teacher to teach all four grades. The school operated through June of 1924. It was discontinued before the September opening of the 1924-1925 school year. The young children then rode on the school bus with the older students to Alderwood Manor Grade School. A special bus returned the youngest ones to their homes in East Alderwood. When the East Alderwood School closed, the building was sold and became a private residence. Later it was dismantled and the lumber was used to build a dwelling on the north side of Filbert Road — northwest of a convenience store that was located near the junction.

EISEN’S CORNER (Seattle Heights – Highway 99 and 212th Street Southwest) – Carl Eisen operated a service station and garage on the northeast corner for many years. Mr. Eisen and his wife Alice lived next to the garage. Now part of Lynnwood, this location is where Snohomish County Fire District 1 had its beginnings. Adrian Middleton’s store and post office building was located directly across the highway from the garage (a Jack-in-the-Box occupies the area today). Magic Toyota is now located diagonally across Highway 99 from the former site of Eisen’s Garage. The east side of the intersection was annexed by Lynnwood and the west side became part of Edmonds.

EMANDER – M & R Siding — a station of the Seattle-Everett Interurban — seven stops south of Everett and two stops north of the Martha Lake station. A post office was established in 1922 which was located at Merrill & Ring Lumber Co. Discontinued in 1930, the mail then went to Everett.

EVERGREEN CORNERS – Another name (mid and late 1930s) for the crossroads at the community of Lynnwood. It is now the intersection of 196th Street and SR 99, Lynnwood.

FIVE CORNERS – Where 212th Street, the Edmonds’ Main Street Road, Bowdoin Way, 84th Avenue West, and Woodlake Drive join. 84th Avenue West was formerly part of the North Trunk Road system out of Seattle and was a section of the Seattle route to Everett before Pacific Highway/Highway 99 opened in 1927. From North Trunk (Five Corners) the road turned east on today’s 212th Street to Holmes Corner, then north on 76th Avenue West to Vaughn’s Corner (76th Avenue West and 196th Street) before heading east on North Trunk West (196th Street), then north on North Trunk North (36th Avenue West) and east on North Trunk East (164th Street Southwest) past Martha Lake to what became known as Wintermute’s Corner. There it joined the original Pacific Highway (now Everett-Bothell Highway/Highway 527) and headed north to Everett.

FONTAL – this was the name of a town that never was. With the dream that their land would one day carry the name Fontal, in 1871 Joseph Williamson and W. B. Hall filed a plat with the Snohomish County Auditor’s office for a future town to be named Fontal. Not a single building or a street ever appeared on their land and the plat was vacated. The name was never in use. Consequently, on Jan. 3, 1903, Fontal—the town that never was, ceased to exist. We know the location today as a part of Meadowdale.

FOREST PARK – The original name for the Seattle-to-Everett interurban station that was 12 stops south of Everett. The station was renamed Alderwood Manor in 1914, and its location is now part of city center of Lynnwood.

FRUITDALE-ON-THE-SOUND (North Edmonds) – A 49-acre real estate development with its beginnings in 1908. One-half-acre and one-acre tracts were offered for sale. Today the location of the platted land is from the shore of Puget Sound to Olympic View Drive in the vicinity of Ocean Avenue, 9th Avenue North, Soundview Place, Southwest Cherry Street and Blake Place. Fruitdale Creek ran through the plat and thus the residents had their own mutual water company — Fruitdale-on-the-Sound Water Company. However, in 1930 the Appellate Court upheld a much-disputed court ruling that the water company was a public utility under the control of this state’s Department of Public Works. According to North Edmonds resident and local historian Leroy Sylvester Keeton (1866-1966), by 1940 the development’s original platting had long been vacated and the land turned into acreage. Even though the plat for Fruitdale-on-the-Sound was never officially recorded, the name may appear as part of the legal description on property records for that area.

GEORGE STREET (Edmonds) – the original name for what is now Main Street in Edmonds. Main Street was first named for George Brackett. Although Mr. Brackett is rightfully accepted as the founder of Edmonds, he was not the first landowner and settler on what is known today as the Bowl of Edmonds.

GOOSENECK WAY – located on 164th Street Southwest (Martha Lake Road) west of Spruce (40th Avenue West). The name probably came into usage because on the early maps it looked similar to the head of a goose. In the days of logging throughout the area, there was a logging rail line near the gooseneck and a trestle carried a wagon road over the rails. In 1924 a contract was let for a fill to replace the gooseneck bridge. For many years some traces were still found behind the Keeler’s family store at Keeler’s Korner (164th and SR 99, Lynnwood).

GRANDVIEW – this area is part of Lynnwood. It was the early 1900s name for the settlement along what is today 196th Street Southwest; between 76th Avenue West and SR 99. See Arp Way above. The few people living there remarked that you could see both the Cascade and Olympic Mountain ranges from the location. The area was well-known for its numerous cherry and apple orchards. In 1888, Louis Arp was one of the first to make his home on his 160-acre homestead in that location. Today James Village is located on a portion of Mr. Arp’s land.

GUNNYSACK HILL – on old Pacific Highway/State Road 1 (now State Highway 99) near Keeler’s Korner. The name Gunnysack may have evolved from the ranch of Ola Bloss at the bottom of the hill. Actually, there have been several explanations of the background for the Gunnysack Hill name. However, the story of Ola R. Bloss and the Legend of Gunnysack Hill is one of the more plausible explanations. It is told in the book With Angels to the Rear, an informal portrait of early Meadowdale, by historian Delmar H. Caryl. In the 1920s and 1930s, the land in back of the Owl Tavern was owned by an ex-logger from Michigan by the name of Ola R. Bloss. His shack was covered with tar paper, with gunnysacks for chinking wherever needed. He raised rabbits, and used gunnysacks as curtains around the pens. His principal crop was corn, which he sold by the gunnysack-full. Believing that it would pay to advertise, he obtained a large steel circle saw discarded from an old shingle mill, and mounted it near the highway. The saw was painted with the legend “Gunny Sack Ranch” and was a monument for a number of years, chiming musically when struck by rocks thrown by passing schoolboys. Early truckers, laboring up the graveled hill (before 1931) may have been responsible for naming the long slope after the sign. Sometime between 1935 and 1940, Ola Bloss went back to logging and lived alone in the town of Concrete in Skagit County. Ola Bloss died in Oregon in 1962 at the age of 92.

HACKETT MILL ROAD – Located in Cedar Valley and named for the Hackett family, early owners of a large sawmill operation in Cedar Valley, east of Hall Lake. With its handy location near the Interurban line, the Hackett sawmill was a major employer in the early days of the 1900s.

HADLEY’S ACRES – Early name for Esperance. The one-room Esperance School, which was once located on today’s 224th Street Southwest, was first called Hadley School.

HIDDEN LAKE – This was a short-lived name for Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake located on 196th Street Southwest. In the 1920s, when it was called Hidden Lake, there was a resort and picnic spot located at the lake on the west side. The resort featured a swimming pool and dance pavilion.

HOLMES CORNER – (212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West, Edmonds) named for 1880s pioneer homesteader-farmer Samuel Holmes, who made his home there. Edmonds-Woodway High School is now located on the site of the Holmes’ family home and land. Tragically, Mr. Holmes had evidently become mentally impaired and on July 22, 1918, he committed suicide after he shot and wounded Miss Sevilla Salyers, a neighbor lady who had spurned his advances. In our day, a sign shows the name of the corner as Holmes Corner. In the early 1900s, the community surrounding Holmes Corner was known as Mountain View. When present-day 212th Street Southwest from Five Corners past Holmes Corner to SR 99 was an unnamed and unpaved county road, residents often referred to it as Holmes Road.

KEELER’S KORNER – (164th Street Southwest and SR 99). It was the service station and home of the Carl Keeler family. Established shortly after the opening of the highway in 1927, the Keeler building, which is located on the southeast corner, is now on the register of historic places. Without a doubt, this is the most well-known corner — the name very much still in use.

KENNARD CORNER – Bothell-Everett Highway/Highway 527 and 196th Street — a short distance north of Thrasher’s Corner and south of Mill Creek. The Kennards were a very large family headed by Alfred Kennard. They owned a dairy farm, and a service station/grocery store on their land (60 acres) on the southeast corner. The name was sometimes spelled Kannard.

LUND’S GULCH – located at lower Meadowdale, it was the home of the Lund/Deiner family. Since John Lund was the first to establish a permanent home on his land, he was considered the father of Meadowdale. Lund’s Gulch was about three miles north of Edmonds. John Lund filed his homestead in 1878 and the land patent was issued in 1882. He and Mrs. Lund lived in their Meadowdale home until they became elderly and they then moved to Edmonds.

MANORDALE and/or MANORDALE HILL– This was a station on the Seattle-Everett Interurban line (1910-1939), near Larch Way in what is now Lynnwood. It was 10 stops south of Everett and just south of the Martha Lake Station.

MAPLEWOOD HILL – 196th Street Southwest — west of 76thAve. West — the steep hill leading west from Lynnwood to the town of Edmonds. This is one of the place names still very much in use.

MEADOWDALE CORNERS – name for the intersection at Perrinville — Olympia View Drive and 76th Avenue West, Edmonds. See Perrinville Corners.

MOSHER – According to Kroll Map Company’s 1934 Atlas of Snohomish County, Mosher was located a very short distance south of Picnic Point and north of Norma Beach on the shore of Puget Sound, a few miles directly west from Lake Serene, in the lower Meadowdale area. See the southwest quarter of Snohomish County plat map Township 28N, Range 4E, Willamette Meridian. Mosher was a flag station for Great Northern Railway. A post office was established there on June 23, 1892, and discontinued on Feb. 28, 1901. The mail was then sent to Edmonds. Mosher was also a steamer landing. (Postmark Washington). Before the naming of Meadowdale, when pioneers referred to the area, they often called it Mosher. Mosher & McDonald, a large logging company with headquarters at Mud Lake (Lake Serene) was a major employer in South Snohomish County. The company was responsible for most of the logging of what became Meadowdale, and as the shipping site for the logs, Mosher was an important busy place. After the company had finished logging the area, the real estate company West and Wheeler platted and sold the land.

MOUNTAIN VIEW– See Holmes Corner.

MUD LAKE – Earliest name for Lake Serene. The lake was fed by a stream originating at what was once known as Mosher.

MURPHY’S CORNER– Bothell-Everett Highway/Highway 527 and 132nd Street Southeast, south of Silver Lake, where the highway makes its southwest jog to Mill Creek. Robert and Mary Olga Murphy had a restaurant and service station on the corner. Mr. Murphy died in 1942.

PEABODY CORNER – Fifth and Dayton Streets in Edmonds. It was named for Monte Cristo founder and mine-owner Frank W. Peabody (1855-1930). For many years, Mr. Peabody had a real estate and insurance office on the southwest corner of the intersection. The property was sold by his widow Kittie Peabody to Richfield Oil Company, and the company opened a service station in 1941 — directly south across Dayton Street from Hughes Memorial Church. The landmark gas station building was under different ownership when it was demolished many years ago. The Bank of Washington later occupied the property for several years. Now the building recently became the home of Sound Credit Union. Hughes Memorial Church, which had been located on the northwest corner of Peabody Corner since 1924, moved to Caspers Street and the original Southwest-style church building was razed and replaced by commercial businesses. Old time residents of Edmonds may remember when the Fifth and Dayton Street intersection appeared to cater to motorists — with Yost Motor Company on the southeast corner, Harry Cogswell’s Harry’s Shell Service Station on the northeast corner, and the Richfield Station on the southwest corner. Thus, for a time, these three corners in downtown Edmonds served the burgeoning automobile owners.

PERRINVILLE CORNERS – Olympic View Drive and 76th Avenue West. See also Meadowdale Corners. Perrinville became the home and town site of Carl and Gertie Perrin. In 1938, after learning that Carl had purchased several acres of land northeast of their Edmonds home, Gertie told her husband: If I’m going out in the sticks, I’m going to start me a town. Gertie went to the Everett Courthouse, paid 10 cents and registered the name Perrinville as a town site. The Perrins eventually owned 35 acres of land in this location. Never an official town, some of the land became part of Edmonds and some was annexed by Lynnwood. The Perrins lived there for the remainder of their lives. In its past, eclectic Perrinville became noted for its scantily-clad carwash girls and its very well-known artistic and colorful clown. Painted on the door of an unoccupied automotive garage, for many years the clown drew attention to the building on the southwest corner of the intersection. Now Perrinville is home to Edmonds USPS Perrinville Carrier Facility.

REED LAKE – Twp. 27 North, Range 4 East, W.M., Sec. 17 & 20, Snohomish County. (71st-73rd and 196th Street, Lynnwood) The name Reed Lake is shown on maps and state lake designations, but probably should be Reid Lake, as it was partly on the property of Robertson and Harry Reid (early 1900s). The former Ed-Lynn Strip Mall, aka Heinz Park, was located on what was once part of the lake bed. The old lake bed is presently the site of dirt storage. Reed Lake was one of the area’s numerous bog-like lakes, similar to Scriber Lake; it covered four acres and had a maximum depth of 30 feet. Once a recreational fishing lake, it was stocked with bass, perch, and cutthroat and rainbow trout. Eventually the lake was filled in and/or drained. With a heavy rain, the property sometimes would show some of its old beginnings as a lake bed.

SCHREIBER LAKE – Original name of Lynnwood’s Scriber Lake. Denmark native Peter Schreiber was the man who in 1888 homesteaded the 160 acres of land where the lake is located.

SEATTLE HEIGHTS – With the opening of Highway 99 in 1927, the community center of Seattle Heights became what is today 212th Street Southwest and SR 99. It was located one mile north of Lake Ballinger and one mile south of today’s Lynnwood Crossroads. Originally, Seattle Heights had its beginnings a short distance east as a station on the Seattle-Everett Interurban line. The Seattle Heights post office was first established there on July 30, 1910 with Adrian Middleton as the postmaster. Creating much confusion, a portion of Seattle Heights was annexed by Lynnwood and some of the land by Edmonds.

SHELBY – Lake Serene vicinity. This was the name used by Puget Mill Company (1929-1930) when selling its company-owned tracts of land around Lake Serene. The road on the south side of the lake is still called Shelby Road.

STADLER’S HILL– Named for the large and well-known family of Emil and Katie Stadler. The family moved to Alderwood Manor in 1928. Through the years members of the family became owners and residents of the land on both sides of what was North Trunk North Road (36th Avenue West) – approximately between 175th and 177th Streets Southwest.

TEN-MILE BEACH SETTLEMENT – This was the original name for Edmonds, as shown by the 1880 U.S. Federal Census record. The name designates that the area was ten miles south from Mukilteo, which was the first county seat for Snohomish County, Territory of Washington.

Among those listed on this 1880 census as living at the Ten-Mile Beach Settlement was George Brackett with his family; and further south from him was homesteader James Purcell and his extended Suquamish Indian family. Later, when Mrs. Brackett spoke of Indians living south of them, this native family of homesteader Purcell were the Indians she spoke of — not a tribal settlement.

THRASHER’S CORNER – Bothell-Everett Highway and 208th/Maltby Road., Bothell. Lyman and Freda Thrasher opened a gas station and small grocery there in 1928. The 1940 census listed the location for the family home and gas station as North Canyon Park Road. When he died in 1965, Lyman Thrasher was living in Mountlake Terrace.

TOGO SIDING – About four miles north of the center of Edmonds, the first name of the railroad station at what later became the Meadowdale Station was called Togo Siding. In 1904, the name Meadowdale was suggested by Robert Maltby and accepted by Great Northern as the name for its station. Mr. Maltby thought that the prettier-sounding name of Meadowdale would distract from the distasteful look of the logged and stump-covered land.

TUTMARK HILL – On Maple Road, east of I-5 (Alderwood Manor, now Lynnwood). The hill was named for the five Tutmark brothers: Andrew, George, Peter, Harry and Walter, and their families. Each family had a home there and were Puget Mill Company Little Landers — the early settlers of Alderwood Manor. The Tutmarks established their homes on the hill in 1919. The family name is still in use for that location.

VAUGHN’S CORNER – 196th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West. A Service Station was located at this corner — probably owned and operated by Hugh and Nellie Vaughn in the 1930s. On a summer evening in 1953, Vaughn’s Corner was the location of a deadly head-on collision between an on-call fire department engine traveling from Eisen’s Garage at Seattle Heights heading north to a brush fire and a family heading east in their car from a church meeting in Edmonds.

WILSON’S CORNER – 212th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West — Cedar Valley. Emmett Wilson and his family lived in the renovated Cedar Valley School building at that location on land that was originally part of the John Salty homestead. 212th was earlier known the Hall Lake Road. Since the schoolhouse was located on the south side of 212th Street, that location is now part of City of Mountlake Terrace. The land on the north side is in Lynnwood.

WINTERMUTE’S CORNER – Today part of Mill Creek, its location is the intersection of 164th Street Southwest and Bothell-Everett Highway/Highway 527. Brothers Joseph and David Wintermute and their families lived at the location. Joseph was a plumber and David a merchant (1930s and 1940s). Their gas station and grocery store were on the corner. The Wintermutes had a truck farm where Albertson’s is located today. Wintermute’s grocery was located where the QFC plaza is now.

I am sure there are additional place names from the past. Does anyone have more to add to this list?

— By Betty Gaeng

Betty Gaeng is a long-time resident of Lynnwood and Edmonds, coming to the area in 1933. She researches and writes about the history and the people of early-day Edmonds Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.