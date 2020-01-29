Lonni Flowers watercolor exhibit opens Feb. 1 in MLT

Starting Feb. 1, the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Lonni Flowers Watercolor Exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Lonni R. Flowers is inspired by the world’s flora and fauna, often heightening the impact by altering color. Her Impressionistic techniques draw viewers into the mystery of artistic expression. She can frequently be seen painting in parks, on country roads, along the waterfront as part of “Artists in Action” and in gardens during “Edmonds in Bloom.” Flowers’ paintings and prints can be found in private collections throughout the US and from Australia to Russia.

Although her primary medium is watercolor, Ms. Flowers is an experienced instructor in watercolor, acrylic, collage and colored pencil. Her home studio is a busy place where she creates in watercolor, acrylic, jewelry, fiber arts, and “anything else that is colorful and fun.”

Flowers’ artwork can be seen at Gallery North in Edmonds, where she currently serves as president, and in other locations in Washington and California. She is a member of Seattle Co-Arts, Alliance of California Artists, and Women of Western Art.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show runs through Feb. 29 at the Mountlake Terrace Library, Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 5 p.m.