‘Longing for Home’ artists reception Sept. 17 at Lynnwood Event Center

A free Meet the Artists reception is scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 for Longing For Home, a Lynnwood Events Center exhibit featuring art exclusively from the Korean American Artists Association of Washington State.

– Meet and mingle with the artists.

– Enjoy live music and complimentary light bites from Plate & Palette

– Explore the amazing artwork from the Korean American Artists Association of Washington throughout both floors of the venue

– Try the “Seoul Sunset,” the evening’s signature cocktail, and other drinks available for purchase at the bar

“Longing For Home” celebrates the rich cultural heritage and artistic expression of the Korean American community through various mediums including oil, ink, watercolors, photography, recycled materials and more. The KAAW, founded in 1989 by local Korean immigrants, is dedicated to supporting Korean American artists and enriching community life through art. The association’s efforts include hosting cultural events, art competitions and providing scholarships to aspiring young artists. Longing for Home is on display at the Event Center through Dec. 13. Exhibit hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, or on evenings and weekends when the building is open for events.

The Lynnwood Event Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.