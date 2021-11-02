Lois Herzog McGrew: Celebration of Life Nov. 15 at Westgate Chapel

Lois Herzog McGrew

Lois LaVerne McGrew was born August 25, 1934 to Laura and Vernon Herzog in Twin Valley, Minnesota. At age 7 she moved with her family to Tacoma where her father went to work in the shipyards during WWII. She graduated from Stadium High School in 1952 and briefly attended Seattle Pacific University. Through her working years, she had various secretarial positions, including legal and Boeing. From her early teens, she was very religious and a committed Christian. October 1973, she married Alvan McGrew. They joined Westgate Chapel in Edmonds and became very active, dedicated members until Al’s death on August 25, 1999 and Lois until her final days. She had many good friends there who will miss her dearly.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronald, niece Christina, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is survived by son Pat, his wife Jenie, grandson Shawn, granddaughter Megan, sisters Arlene (Bob) McDonald, Tacoma, Phyllis (Michael) Brown, Arlington, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lois loved her family, Pat, Jenie, Shawn and Megan, and her extended family beyond measure. But, most of all she loved her Lord and Savior, and we have no doubt she was looking forward to joining him in heaven.

We wished for more time with her but take solace in the thought that she is now at peace and no longer hurting. Her family misses her dearly, and everyone who was lucky enough to know Lois, knows that she was a very loving and giving soul.

Lois’s Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday November 13th at 2:00 at Westgate Chapel 22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA 98020.