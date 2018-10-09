Lodging tax funds available for tourism events benefiting Mountlake Terrace

A total of $25,000 in Mountlake Terrace lodging tax funds is available to qualified applicants for projects and events that promote tourism in 2019. Lodging tax funds come from the taxes collected from the Studio 6 Hotel located in Mountlake Terrace.

Lodging tax funds must be used for marketing or operation of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists. They may also support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations according to law.

The program or event should have the potential to increase overnight visits to the city’s hotel and/or create a positive economic impact. These funds have helped support events such as 3rd of July Fireworks event, Tour de Terrace and Arts of the Terrace.

You may download an application from the city’s website at www.cityofmlt.com on the City Happenings/Community Grant Funds page or contact Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at (425) 744-6206, or [email protected]. Application materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review the applications and make a recommendation to the City Council based upon certain criteria and state law. Allocation of the funds is tentatively scheduled for the Jan. 7, 2019 City Council Meeting.