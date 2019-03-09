Local women and girls celebrate International Women’s Day

1 of 8

You might say it was a Marvel-ous Day for local women and girls in honor of International Women’s Day Friday.

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank arranged for two events Friday aimed at highlighting the achievements and potential of women and girls — starting with a 90-minute networking lunch at Edmonds’ 190 Sunset and ending with a screening of the new Captain Marvel movie. Admission to the movie was free for about 200 middle- and high school-age girls from the Edmonds School District and served through the YWCA Seattle/King/Snohomish — all thanks to the generosity of local donors and organizations. The idea, Crank said, was to provide tickets for those students who otherwise might not have the resources to attend.

Crank, who also serves as YWCA corporate relations officer, is a fan of the Marvel Universe movies. She came up with the idea for the movie screening after learning that Captain Marvel — based on comic book character Carol Danvers — was coming out on International Women’s Day.

She also organized a 90-minute networking “lunch and learn” session Friday where women were invited to connect and engage in conversation. The luncheon was sponsored by The Riveter, which provides co-working space and online collaboration opportunities for entrepreneurs, remote workers and freelancers.

“Only 5 percent of women ever hear ‘you are going to be a success,'” said Lauren Sato, The Riveter regional director, during brief remarks to luncheon attendees. “Elevate the women around you.”

The Captain Marvel movie screening — at Northgate’s Regal Cinemas Thornton Place — included a short panel discussion featuring local women leaders. They included South County Fire senior firefighter Melissa Beard, Edmonds Police Detective Julie Govantes, Alaska Airlines Managing Director of Community Relations Shaunta Hyde, Seattle Storm Co-owner Dawn Trudeau, WSU North Puget Sound Vice Chancellor Lynne Varner and My Neighborhood News Network Publisher Teresa Wippel.

The Seattle Storm mascot Doppler was also on hand to provide high-fives and pose for photos with attendees.