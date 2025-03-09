Local students put icing on the cake at DeMiero Jazz Fest

The final day of the 2025 DeMiero Jazz Festival Friday included standout performances from the Meadowdale High School Impressions and Soundsation from Edmonds College, both under the direction of Meadowdale choral director Jeff Horenstein.

Founded in 1974 by the late Frank DeMiero, Soundsation has toured extensively, including performances at the Concord Jazz Festival, the Montreux and North Sea Jazz Festivals in Europe, and tours in Japan and Hong Kong. For the past 36 years, the group had been under the tutelage of Four Freshman alum Kirk Marcy, who retired this year, passing the reins to Horenstein.

Horenstein is a longtime Meadowdale choral director and recipient of numerous awards and recognitions including Country Music Association Music Teacher of Excellence and Washington Music Educator’s High School Teacher of the Year. He said he is overjoyed at the opportunity to add Soundsation to his musical work.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity,” he said. “The talent of these singers is so awesome. It’s a privilege to work with them.”