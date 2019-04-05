Local student serves as page in Olympia

Kien Nguyen, a student at Mountlake Terrace High School and a Lynnwood resident, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by State Rep. My-Linh Thai (D-Bellevue), Kien is the son of Karen Lai and James Nguyen of Lynnwood. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.