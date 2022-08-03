Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022

Here are the first-day election results for those candidates who appeared on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot. Among the local races: Washington State Senate and House seats, District 2 Congressional seat and Snohomish County Prosecutor. The top two candidates advance to the general election.

You can track the results as additional returns come in — the next set of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 — by visiting the Snohomish County Elections website here.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 19,846

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 1 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 20,083

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 2 Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 20,482

Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney Candidate Vote Vote % Total Votes 96,760