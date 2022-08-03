Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022

Here are the first-day election results for those candidates who appeared on the Aug. 2 primary election ballot. Among the local races: Washington State Senate and House seats, District 2 Congressional seat and Snohomish County Prosecutor. The top two candidates advance to the general election.

You can track the results as additional returns come in — the next set of results will be released at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 — by visiting the Snohomish County Elections website here.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator
Candidate Vote Vote %
Evelyn Anthony
(Prefers Independent Party)
 2,801 14.11%
Patricia Weber
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 3,728 18.78%
Jesse Salomon
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 13,102 66.02%
WRITE-IN
 215 1.08%
Total Votes 19,846

 

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 1
Candidate Vote Vote %
Lori Theis
(Prefers Election Integrity Party)
 3,238 16.12%
Cindy Ryu
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 16,685 83.08%
WRITE-IN
 160 0.8%
Total Votes 20,083

 

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 2
Candidate Vote Vote %
Anthony Hubbard
(Prefers Republican Party)
 3,902 19.05%
Lauren Davis
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 16,487 80.5%
WRITE-IN
 93 0.45%
Total Votes 20,482
Snohomish  County  Prosecuting  Attorney
Candidate Vote Vote %
Brett Rogers
(Prefers Republican Party)
 39,407 40.73%
Jason Cummings
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 57,235 59.15%
WRITE-IN
 118 0.12%
Total Votes 96,760

 

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT 2 – U.S. Rep.
Candidate Vote Vote %
Cody Hart
(Prefers MAGA Republican Party)
 10,526 9.03%
Dan Matthews
(Prefers Republican Party)
 20,452 17.54%
Doug “Yoshe” Revelle
(States No Party Preference)
 476 0.41%
Bill Wheeler
(Prefers Republican Party)
 4,669 4.01%
Jon Welch
(Prefers Conservative Party)
 849 0.73%
Brandon Lee Stalnaker
(Prefers Republican Party)
 675 0.58%
Jason Call
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 15,490 13.29%
Leif Johnson
(Prefers Republican Party)
 2,611 2.24%
Carrie R. Kennedy
(Prefers Republican Party)
 4,292 3.68%
Rick Larsen
(Prefers Democratic Party)
 56,438 48.41%
WRITE-IN
 101 0.09%
Total Votes 116,579

 

