Local libraries spring into March with classes and programs

Sno-Isle Libraries is offering a number of special events and classes that will put a spring in your step during the month of March. Here are a few that stand out among the many scheduled at the library branches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.
Brier Library, 23303 Brier Road
Mo Willems Celebration
— Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m. – noon
— Celebrate the works of children’s author and animator Mo Willems
— Read books, play games and participate in art activities featuring Pigeon, Duckling, Elephant and Piggie, characters created by Willems
— Supported by Friends of the Brier Library
Edmonds Library, 650 Main Street
Imagine Children’s Museum “Naturescapes”
— Saturday, March 2; 2- 3 p.m.
— Participants can create their “Naturespace” artworks using nature’s bounty; new and recycled materials; and black light chalk
— For ages 5-10
— Funded by Friends of the Edmonds Library
The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope
— Tuesday, March 12; 6 – 7:30 p.m.
— The documentary film Resilience will be shown, followed by a Q&A panel discussion led by Liza Patchen-Short, Snohomish County Human Services Department, and Sadie McHatten, Snohomish Health District
— The film highlights new research concerning a recently-discovered biological syndrome caused by abuse and neglect during childhood
— The screening of Resilience is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters
Music at the Library: Los Flacos
— Thursday, March 21; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
— Los Flacos, a Seattle-based Latin American band, will perform a blend of traditional sounds of Mexico, South America and the Caribbean using a variety of instruments indigenous to the Americas as well as Europe and Africa
Lynnwood Library, 19200-44th Ave. W.
Parenting Teens – Have a Self and Raise a Teen
— Thursday, March 7; 6:30 – 8 p.m.
— The class introduces parents and caregivers to the idea of an alternative to the “either/or” parenting style by adding “add” to the equation
— Presented by Cocoon House of Everett
Bottle Cap Magnets
— Wednesday, March 13; 4 – 5 p.m.
— Using magazines, newspapers, photos and original artwork, tweens can make fun and decorative magnets
— For ages 7-13
3D Printer Pens
— Wednesday, March 20; 4- 5:30 p.m.
— Learn about potential and kinetic energy as you engineer a rollercoaster model and test their tracks
— For ages 8-13
— Registration is required at https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1561104
Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300-58th Ave. W.
Hashtag It: Social Media and the Small Entrepreneur
— Wednesday, March 15; 6 – 7:30 p.m.
— Learn how social media can benefit the small business entrepreneur by using the most popular social media sites
— Presented by Susan Perreault of Business Impact NW
— Registration is required at https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1447785
eLearning with Lynda.com
— Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m. – Noon
— Learn how to access Lynda.com and the site’s eLearning contend for free with a Sno-Isle library card
— For adults; registration is required at https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1442740
STEAM Saturday: Make a Catapult!
— Saturday, March 23; 2 – 3 p.m.
— Use various everyday materials to make your own catapult and see how far a marshmallow can be launched
— For ages 8-12
For a listing of all classes and events at Sno-Isle Libraries, click https://www.sno-isle.org/events/.