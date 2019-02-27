Local libraries spring into March with classes and programs

Sno-Isle Libraries is offering a number of special events and classes that will put a spring in your step during the month of March. Here are a few that stand out among the many scheduled at the library branches in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

Brier Library, 23303 Brier Road

Mo Willems Celebration

— Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m. – noon

— Celebrate the works of children’s author and animator Mo Willems

— Read books, play games and participate in art activities featuring Pigeon, Duckling, Elephant and Piggie, characters created by Willems

— Supported by Friends of the Brier Library

Edmonds Library, 650 Main Street

Imagine Children’s Museum “Naturescapes”

— Saturday, March 2; 2- 3 p.m.

— Participants can create their “Naturespace” artworks using nature’s bounty; new and recycled materials; and black light chalk

— For ages 5-10

— Funded by Friends of the Edmonds Library

The Biology of Stress and The Science of Hope

— Tuesday, March 12; 6 – 7:30 p.m.

— The documentary film Resilience will be shown, followed by a Q&A panel discussion led by Liza Patchen-Short, Snohomish County Human Services Department, and Sadie McHatten, Snohomish Health District

— The film highlights new research concerning a recently-discovered biological syndrome caused by abuse and neglect during childhood

— The screening of Resilience is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters

Music at the Library: Los Flacos

— Thursday, March 21; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

— Los Flacos, a Seattle-based Latin American band, will perform a blend of traditional sounds of Mexico, South America and the Caribbean using a variety of instruments indigenous to the Americas as well as Europe and Africa

Lynnwood Library, 19200-44th Ave. W.

Parenting Teens – Have a Self and Raise a Teen

— Thursday, March 7; 6:30 – 8 p.m.

— The class introduces parents and caregivers to the idea of an alternative to the “either/or” parenting style by adding “add” to the equation

— Presented by Cocoon House of Everett

Bottle Cap Magnets

— Wednesday, March 13; 4 – 5 p.m.

— Using magazines, newspapers, photos and original artwork, tweens can make fun and decorative magnets

— For ages 7-13

3D Printer Pens

— Wednesday, March 20; 4- 5:30 p.m.

— Learn about potential and kinetic energy as you engineer a rollercoaster model and test their tracks

— For ages 8-13

— Registration is required at https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1561104

Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300-58th Ave. W.

Hashtag It: Social Media and the Small Entrepreneur

— Wednesday, March 15; 6 – 7:30 p.m.

— Learn how social media can benefit the small business entrepreneur by using the most popular social media sites

— Presented by Susan Perreault of Business Impact NW

— Registration is required at https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1447785

eLearning with Lynda.com

— Saturday, March 23; 11 a.m. – Noon

— Learn how to access Lynda.com and the site’s eLearning contend for free with a Sno-Isle library card

— For adults; registration is required at https://sno-isle.libnet.info/event/1442740

STEAM Saturday: Make a Catapult!

— Saturday, March 23; 2 – 3 p.m.

— Use various everyday materials to make your own catapult and see how far a marshmallow can be launched

— For ages 8-12

For a listing of all classes and events at Sno-Isle Libraries, click https://www.sno-isle.org/events/.