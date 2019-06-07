Local lemonade entrepreneur fundraising this weekend for childhood cancer cure

Brooklyn Spencer Becker is only 12, but her ambitions go way beyond the usual occupations of a young girl. On Saturday, June 8, from 2-5 p.m., she’ll host a lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer research. The stand will be located at 223rd Street Southwest and 38th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, with donations accepted all weekend online, to reach her goal of $400.

“She’s awesome,” said Brooklyn’s proud mother, Kristina Spencer Becker. “A couple of weekends ago she made money to pay her way to a 5K fundraiser in Texas through her grass-mowing business — You Mow Girl — and raised more than $200.”

Her eldest daughter has a soft spot for other children. “She’s always been a leader. Even in preschool, she took care of the other kids.”

Brooklyn appreciates her own good fortune. “I’m very lucky to have the life I have,” she said, adding that she got interested in pediatric cancer through her mother’s work at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

“I feel it’s important to be caring for lots of kids,” said Brooklyn.

Her mother agreed. “My kids are healthy. I am so lucky. I have several friends whose lives have been affected by childhood cancer. I have seen first hand just how fortunate I am for my kids’ health.”

Brooklyn’s siblings — 5-year-old Anisten and 1-year-old Ramsey — will serve as her support crew at the lemonade stand.

Brooklyn’s mission for Saturday is clear, and she invites others to join in, saying “I just want to pay it forward.”

— By Connie McDougall