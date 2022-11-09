Local incumbents leading in early general election returns

Incumbents in local legislative districts were leading in early general election returns posted by the Snohomish County Elections Office Tuesday night.
In the 1st Legislative District, which represents Brier, Position 1 State Rep. Davina Duerr, a Democrat, received 10,107 (67%) votes to 4,921 (33%) for Republican challenger John Peeples.
For Position 2, incumbent Rep. Shelley Kloba garnered 10,122 votes (58%) to 4,839 for Republican Jerry Buccola.
In the 32nd Legislative District, which represents portions of Edmonds and Lynnwood as well as Mountlake Terrace and Woodway, incumbent Sen. Jesse Salomon was beating out fellow Democrat Patricia Weber, receiving 10,239 votes (71%) to 3,695 (26%) for Weber.
Position 1 State Rep. Cindy Ryu, a Democrat, received 12,027 (77%) in Tuesday’s returns, compared to 3,548 (23%) for Republican challenger Lori Theis.
Position 2 Democratic incumbent Lauren Davis had 11,844 votes (74%) to 26% for Republican Anthony Hubbard.
In the race for Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney, Democrat Jason Cummings had 104,043 votes (58%) in early returns, with Republican challenger Brett Rogers getting 76,071 (42.20%).
